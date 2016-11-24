BRATISLAVA Nov 24 Slovakia's banking sector may see a 40-50 percent drop in net profit by 2019 from last year's level due to low interest rates, the central bank said in a report on the financial sector released on Thursday.

Banks will have to cut dividends below 50 percent of profit created between 2016-2018 to meet all capital requirements, down from 65-75 percent paid between 2012-2015, the central bank said.

The central bank said it did not see reasons to raise its counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks, which it has set at 0.5 percent, in the near future. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)