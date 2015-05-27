BRATISLAVA May 27 Slovakia's banking sector is resilient to potential shocks thanks to high capital adequacy ratios and its ability to generate net interest income, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said in its yearly financial stability report that about half the banks would post losses under its stress test crisis scenarios but none would see their capital drop under the 8 percent minimum in either of its two stress scenarios.

Slovak banks survived the European debt crisis with no need for any state aid and with sufficient capital levels.

The bank's "economic downturn" stress scenario involved weaker foreign demand, GDP falling by 6 percent over two years and unemployment rising to over 14 percent, while the "financial crisis" scenario involved GDP falling by 12 percent and inflation dropping to zero over two years.

Taking into account new additional capital buffers amounting to 2.5 percent of risk exposures, banks would need to raise their capital by 9 million euros in the "economic slump" test and by 21 million euros in the "financial crisis" test.

The main Slovak banks are CSOB, Postova Banka, Slovenska Sporitelna, Tatra Banka and VUB .

The central bank decided on Tuesday to impose additional capital requirements on them due to their large market position and the related risk their instability could cause to the banking system.

The central bank also said in the report that falling interest rates had triggered the EU's second-fastest growth in credit for households in Slovakia.

The first three months of 2015 also saw growth in credit for domestic and foreign businesses including small and medium-sized firms, it said.

Risks for the banking sector involved possible further reductions in interest rates that would endanger the profitability of the banks, the report said. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Tom Heneghan)