BRATISLAVA, Sept 21 The Slovak government agreed on Wednesday to introduce a special bank levy as of next year, hoping to raise 51 million euros for the state budget, a government website said.

The bank levy, if approved by parliament, will be set at 0.2 percent on banks' corporate deposits for the next year.

Revenue is due to go into a special account designated to resolve potential future financial crises.

The euro zone country's banks, whose profits doubled on the year in the first half to 431.4 million euros, have protested against the plan, saying their current contribution to the state budget was appropriate.

Slovaks, who adopted the euro in January 2009, have escaped the worst effects of the global financial crisis, partly due to very small holdings of toxic assets and low levels of borrowing.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has asked Slovakia with making amendments to the draft to avoid double-charging and create flexibility that will allow the legislation to comply with changing European regulations.

Government officials were due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday to discuss the legislation.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International , and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC . (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)