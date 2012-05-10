BRIEF-Jordan's First Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Final terms have now been set for Slovakia's debut US dollar issue. The issuer will price a USD1.5bn deal at 262.5bp over Treasuries, the tight end of guidance which was 262.5bp-275bp.
Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan are leading the deal. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* On 10 feb 2017 offeror as purchaser and vendor as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 14 Comprehensive Land Development And Investment: