LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Slovakia (A2/A/A+) has appointed Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit to work on a euro-denominated bond deal, market sources said.

A government source told Reuters on Monday that the eurozone country was considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond via syndication by the end of this year, after already raising its EUR7.5bn of gross borrowing needs for 2012.

Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit declined to comment. Slovakia's debt agency could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo, additional reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Alex Chambers)