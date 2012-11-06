(Adds background, banker's quote, previous bond issuance)

By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Slovakia has appointed Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit to work on a euro-denominated bond deal, as the eurozone country looks to pre-fund for 2013, market sources said.

A government source told Reuters on Monday that the eurozone country was considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond via syndication by the end of this year, after already raising its EUR7.5bn of gross borrowing needs for 2012.

The new bond's likely maturity would be five years or longer, the source said.

"The deal looks unlikely for this week now. But this is a pre-funding exercise so any funding will be very opportunistic," said an origination official at a bank familiar with the discussions.

Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit declined to comment. Slovakia's debt agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, was last in the market in May, when it printed a well-oversubscribed USD1.5bn 10-year issue via Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Slovakia last tapped the euro market in January, with a EUR1bn 4.625% five-year bond priced at mid-swaps plus 305bp via HSBC, SG, Tatra Bank (RBI) and UniCredit.

That bond has rallied dramatically over the course of the year, and is now bid at 77bp over swaps for an outright yield 1.525%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Most of the demand for the issue came from Austrian investors, but there was also notable interest from Germany, Slovakia and Asia.

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) initially said in May it could offer a new euro-denominated bond issue via syndication this autumn, but Finance Minister Peter Kazimir cooled this idea last month citing the country's rising debt.

Slovakia's debt hit 51.4% of gross domestic product this year from 43.3% in 2011, due to budget deficit and obligations to the eurozone bailout mechanism. (Reporting By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo, additional reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)