RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, has mandated banks for a euro-denominated international bond issue, lead managers said on Tuesday.
The sovereign has hired Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and local Slovenska Sportilena, a unit of Erste Group, as joint lead managers on the deal.
"It will definitely be long-dated, we are just deciding now whether it will be 10-years or longer," said a source close to the deal, who added that the transaction is potentially this week's business. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd