BRATISLAVA Feb 20 Demand for Slovakia's new 10-year euro-denominated bond reached 2.2 billion euros ($2.94 billion) with final guidance set at 122 basis points over mid-swaps, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The syndication, run by Deutsche Bank, ING , Societe Generale and Erste Group Bank's Slovenska Sporitelna, is the euro zone country's first tap of international markets this year and more could come as soon as this quarter, according to the government.

The initial guidance was revised to plus 125bp area in the early morning and later tightened to 122bp-125bp.

"Book size 2.2 billion, spread 122, 10 year, 190 accounts involved, final pricing and allocation this afternoon," one source told Reuters.

A senior government source told Reuters that Slovakia aimed to raise around 1 billion euros with the new bond.

The euro zone country has approved a 2013 budget with a reduced deficit, but the country still needs to borrow 8.345 billion euros ($11.15 billion) this year, compared with 7.722 billion euros in 2012, to cover the deficit and maturing debt.

Slovakia's borrowing costs rose slightly in the first seven weeks of this year but remain close to record lows thanks to an easing of conditions for smaller and lower-rated euro zone borrowers, and strong demand for eastern European debt.

The premium paid to investors for holding Slovak 4-year debt rather than benchmark German Bunds was around 100.2 basis points on Wednesday, compared with Italy's 255.1 basis points and Spain's 290.1 basis points. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)