BRIEF-Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic, rated A/A2/A+, has raised CHF575m through a dual tranche bond offering, one of the lead managers said.
The sovereign priced a CHF400m 6.5-year tranche at a spread of 75bp over mid-swaps to yield 1.424% and a CHF175m 10.5-year tranche at 100bp over mid-swaps to yield 2.154%.
The first note, due in October 2019, carries a coupon of 1.375%, while the longer-dated note, due in October 2023, printed with a coupon of 2.125%.
The sovereign released price guidance on the issue earlier on Monday, with minimum size for the two tenors set at CHF150m and CHF100m respectively.
UBS and BNP Paribas are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros
* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 percent of a $1 billion funding round disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News Source text - http://bit.ly/2mrAiVW (Bengaluru Newsroom)