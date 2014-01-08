LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Slovakia has begun collecting indications of interest for a new euro-denominated 15-year bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set initial price thoughts of 115bp area over mid-swaps for the issue, which will be of benchmark size.

Natixis, Slovenska Sporitelna (Erste Group) and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S bond, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)