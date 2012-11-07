BRATISLAVA Nov 7 Slovakia's debt agency wants to open the books on a new 12-year euro-denominated bond issue on Wednesday, it said after mandating three banks to lead the deal.

IFR, the Thomson Reuters' news and market analysis service, reported that the euro zone country was taking indications of interest on the bond at around 155 basis points over mid-swaps.

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) confirmed the pricing guidance.

It said it mandated Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, UniCredit and Slovenska Sporitelna, Slovak unit of Erste Group, as lead managers. martin (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Susan Fenton)