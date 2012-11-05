* Slovaks eye new 5-yr or longer bonds via syndication

* Borrowing costs at record lows despite euro crisis

* Debt front-loading limited by rising debts (Adds details, background)

BRATISLAVA, Nov 5 Slovakia is considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond via syndication by the end of this year, a government source told Reuters on Monday, taking advantage of recent record low borrowing costs.

The country has already raised its 7.5 billion euros of gross borrowing needs for 2012. The new bond's likely maturity would be five years or longer, the source said, adding: "There's no exact timing for this."

The source did not comment on further details, such as the coupon.

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said in May it could offer a new euro-denominated bond issue via syndication this autumn, but Finance Minister Peter Kazimir cooled this idea in October..

Kazimir said that rising debt, seen at 51.4 percent of the gross domestic product this year from 43.3 percent in 2011, could force it to drop tentative plans to tap international markets once more this year due to its debt brake law.

The country's debt is rising due to budget deficit and obligations to the euro zone bailout mechanism.

But the premium to hold Slovak benchmark 8-year debt rather than benchmark German Bunds was around 160.0 basis points on Monday, well below a peak of 405.1 basis points seen in December.

Slovaks have started to diversify its debt portfolio and sold government bonds in the Czech crowns, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollars earlier this year.

In October, the neighbouring Czech republic raised 750 million euros ($963 million) in a reopening of a 10-year Eurobond, and Poland followed suit later to sell 1.75 billion euros in bonds, both taking advantage of low borrowing costs. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)