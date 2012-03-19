* Slovaks sell 582 mln eur worth of bonds, yields fall

* First sale since leftists sweep election, impact neutral

* Borrowing exceeds half of full-year target

* Auction details

BRATISLAVA, March 19 Slovakia sold a hefty 581.5 million euros ($765.9 mln) worth of bonds at two auctions on Monday, attracting sound investor appetite in the first debt sale since an election last week that brought a sweeping victory for leftist opposition.

Slovakia, like its non-euro zone regional peers Poland and the Czech Republic, is frontloading this year's borrowing to take advantage of improving market sentiment, buoyed by massive cash injections by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The euro zone country sold 280.9 million euros worth of zero-coupon state bonds due April 2014 and 300.6 million euros worth of 3.5 percent coupon state bonds due Feb. 2016, with aggregate demand reaching 1.153 billion euros, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said.

"Globally, the situation in the markets has improved, demand is back, yields are falling. Slovakia has erased the entire negative spike seen by the end of the last year," said Andrej Arady, analyst at VUB Bank, a Slovak unit of Intesa Sanpaolo.

"The ECB's 3-year cheap loans went well and contributed to calming the markets," he said.

Bratislava has already sold 3.974 billion euros' worth of bonds and treasury bills this year, including Monday's sale, more than half of its 7.5 billion euro gross borrowing plan for the full year.

Last week's election yielded an overall majority for the centre-left Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico over the ruling centre-right.

"The election's impact is broadly neutral so far. It will be crucial to stick to the ongoing fiscal consolidation; they have to deliver on the targets," Arady said.

Fico, who led Slovakia in the boom years between 2006 and 2010, has pledged to meet the fiscal consolidation plans of the outgoing government, which promised to cut the deficit below the European Union's 3 percent threshold next year.

Slovaks need to cut the deficit to fend off a risk of further rating cuts, following one-notch downgrades by Standard and Poor's to 'A' in January and by Moody's to 'A2' in February.

The premium investors demand to hold Slovak benchmark 8-year debt rather than benchmark German Bunds was around 249.0 basis points on Monday, well below a peak of 405.1 basis points in December. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)