* Slovaks sell 582 mln eur worth of bonds, yields fall
* First sale since leftists sweep election, impact neutral
* Borrowing exceeds half of full-year target
* Auction details
BRATISLAVA, March 19 Slovakia sold a hefty 581.5
million euros ($765.9 mln) worth of bonds at two auctions on
Monday, attracting sound investor appetite in the first debt
sale since an election last week that brought a sweeping victory
for leftist opposition.
Slovakia, like its non-euro zone regional peers Poland and
the Czech Republic, is frontloading this year's borrowing to
take advantage of improving market sentiment, buoyed by massive
cash injections by the European Central Bank (ECB).
The euro zone country sold 280.9 million euros worth of
zero-coupon state bonds due April 2014 and 300.6 million euros
worth of 3.5 percent coupon state bonds due Feb. 2016, with
aggregate demand reaching 1.153 billion euros, the Debt and
Liquidity Management Agency said.
"Globally, the situation in the markets has improved, demand
is back, yields are falling. Slovakia has erased the entire
negative spike seen by the end of the last year," said Andrej
Arady, analyst at VUB Bank, a Slovak unit of Intesa Sanpaolo.
"The ECB's 3-year cheap loans went well and contributed to
calming the markets," he said.
Bratislava has already sold 3.974 billion euros' worth of
bonds and treasury bills this year, including Monday's sale,
more than half of its 7.5 billion euro gross borrowing plan for
the full year.
Last week's election yielded an overall majority for the
centre-left Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico over
the ruling centre-right.
"The election's impact is broadly neutral so far. It will be
crucial to stick to the ongoing fiscal consolidation; they have
to deliver on the targets," Arady said.
Fico, who led Slovakia in the boom years between 2006 and
2010, has pledged to meet the fiscal consolidation plans of the
outgoing government, which promised to cut the deficit below the
European Union's 3 percent threshold next year.
Slovaks need to cut the deficit to fend off a risk of
further rating cuts, following one-notch downgrades by Standard
and Poor's to 'A' in January and by Moody's to 'A2' in February.
The premium investors demand to hold Slovak benchmark 8-year
debt rather than benchmark German Bunds
was around 249.0 basis points on Monday, well below a peak of
405.1 basis points in December.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)