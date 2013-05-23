LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovakia has tightened price guidance on its upcoming sale of a 5.5-year euro-denominated international bond, through which is hopes to raise up to EUR1bn, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set official guidance for the issue at 67bp over mid-swaps area (plus or minus 2bp), tight to initial price thoughts of low 70s.

Order books for the issue have swelled past EUR1.75bn with good participation from international accounts and are expected to close "at short notice," according to the sources.

CSOB (KBC Group), Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen Group) and Vseobecna Uverova Banka (Intesa Sanpaolo) are the leads on the Reg S-only issue, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)