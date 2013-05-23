BRIEF-Bahrain Commercial Facilities FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has closed books on its upcoming sale of a 5.5-year euro-denominated international bond, through which it is set to raise EUR1bn, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A2/A/A+, has set the final spread on the issue at 65bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of official guidance of 67bp area (plus or minus 2bp). It began marketing the bond at low 70s.
Orders for the sale were just shy of EUR3bn and showed a good participation of international accounts, according to the sources.
CSOB (KBC Group), Tatra Banka (Raiffeisen Group) and Vseobecna Uverova Banka (Intesa Sanpaolo) are the lead managers on the Reg S-only issue, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
By Christina Martin March 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday on disappointment U.S. President Donald Trump offered few details on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms, and as Fed policymakers fanned expectations of a rate hike this month. New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate increase was