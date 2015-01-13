WRAPUP 1-U.S. pending home sales surge to 10-month high
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Slovakia has tightened guidance to 57bp over mid-swaps (plus or minus 1bp) for a benchmark-sized 12-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead. The deal will price in range with demand for the new bond in excess of 5bn.
The latest price level compares with official guidance of plus 60bp area and initial price thoughts of low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps announced earlier on Tuesday.
The issuer is rated A2 by Moody's, A by Standard & Poor's and A+ by Fitch.
The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group. The Reg S notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing