BRATISLAVA, Oct 12 Slovakia's outgoing cabinet approved the 2012 budget draft a day after it lost a confidence vote, Transport Minister Jan Figel, head of a junior coalition party, told reporters on Wednesday.

The euro zone country, facing a slowing economic growth in face of the cooling global economy, made fiscal consolidation top priority and pledged to cut the deficit to below 3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013.

The euro zone's second poorest member set next year's deficit ceiling at 3.8 percent of the GDP, down from an expected 4.9 percent gap in 2011, on an assumption of a 3.4 percent economic expansion.

Approval of the outlined austerity, however, could hit a bump after a lost confidence vote toppled the centre-right government of Iveta Radicova on Tuesday, triggering an early election set for March next year.

A renegade coalition partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), caused the cabinet to fall by not taking part in Tuesday's EFSF vote because, argued Slovaks should not have to bail out richer countries like Greece.

Figel asked all four parties in the stricken coalition to support the budget draft in the parliament, which is expected to debate it later this year.

"The state budget was approved following rounds of negotiations, attended also by colleagues from SaS," Figel told reporters.

"I'm saying this as an appeal to avoid making...gestures or proposal and not conclude them in the end," he added.

The budget draft also involves a higher than originally proposed special bank levy expected to bring 40 million euros into a special emergency account next year.

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said last week that a special reserve of 50 million euro was created to prepare for an eventual worsening of economic development.

The ministry said it will publish updated growth and inflation forecasts next month and, if necessary, adjust the 2012 budget draft. (Editing by Ron Askew)