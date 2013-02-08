(Updates)
BRATISLAVA Feb 8 Slowing growth forced the
Slovak finance ministry on Friday to cut its budget revenue
outlook for the second time in just four months, making it
harder for the government to deliver on austerity goals.
The euro zone country will expand by 1.2 percent this year,
a slower rate than the previously expected 2.1 percent, Due to
falling foreign demand
The government has pledged to cut the deficit below the
European Union's limit of 3 percent of national output this year
from a planned 4.6 percent gap in 2012 and down from a revised
2011 deficit of 5.2 percent.
On Friday, the ministry cut its budget revenue forecast for
2013 by 361 million euros ($483.36 million), by 707 million euro
in 2014 and by 1.053 billion euros in 2015.
"I'm convinced we will turn this corner. This is of course a
complication," Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said. "The
ambition is to meet the goal and bring the deficit below 3
percent. We have a commitment and we have to do it."
Kazimir said the new 2013 budget revenue shortfall should be
offset by some 250 million euros re-channeled from the private
pension system, adding the additional amount would come from
targeted spending cuts and expected higher state firms
dividends.
The government has already raised income tax for companies
and wealthy Slovaks, broadened a special bank levy on all
deposit and imposed special sector levies to secure funds needed
for the outlined fiscal consolidation.
Analysts warned the government had now only very limited or
no room for additional tax hikes and need to focus on the budget
spending side inside instead.
($1 = 0.7469 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jason Hovet)