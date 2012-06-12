* Cbank more optimistic about 2012 growth, keeps 2013

BRATISLAVA, June 12 The Slovak central bank said on Tuesday it expected the heavily export-reliant economy to grow faster than previously expected this year thanks to solid foreign demand, identifying a worsening of the euro zone crisis as the key downside risk.

New production capacity in the car industry combined with sound demand for Slovak-made cars in countries beyond the euro zone, such as China and Russia, pushed growth much higher than expected in the first quarter, suggesting a brighter outlook.

The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) now sees the small and open economy expanding by 2.5 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent projected in March forecasts, and accelerating to an unchanged forecast of 3.1 percent in 2013 and 4.3 percent in 2014.

Risks, however, were identified mainly on the downside.

"The situation in the euro zone and fiscal consolidation in Europe could lead to a drop in demand for Slovak products and services and slow growth," Jozef Makuch, the NBS governor and ECB Governing Council member, told reporters.

All eyes in the euro zone are now pinned on the outcome of this weekend's election in Greece, expected to shed more light whether the country will honor its international commitments or risk a default and an eventual exit from the club.

Makuch said austerity measures announced by Slovak leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico - designed to tax rich Slovaks as well as companies and imposing special levies on banks and utilities - would not harm the economy in the short term.

"The question is what kind of impacts will these measures have in the long term," he said.

The International Monetary Fund said last month the government's fiscal tightening plan should be sufficient to deliver on a pledge Brusselos to cut the deficit below 3.0 percent of gross domestic product next year.

Domestic demand, suffering from 13.4 percent unemployment, should start to accelerate in the second half of the year and slowly speed up in the medium-term along with growth, the central bank said, adding that savings volumes should remain high.

