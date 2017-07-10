Slovak central bank raises countercyclical capital buffer to 1.25 percent

PRAGUE, July 10 (Reuters) - The Slovak central bank raised on Monday the capital buffer that banks must maintain for tough times to 1.25 percent of assets from 0.5 percent, effective August 2018.

The central bank opted in 2016 to become the first and so far the only one in the euro zone to introduce the countercyclical capital buffer to rein in the European Union's fastest growth in loans to households.

Banks must meet the initial 0.5 percent requirement from August this year. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)