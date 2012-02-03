BRATISLAVA Feb 3 Thousands of angry
Slovaks marched through the capital Bratislava and five major
towns on Friday in protest at a major corruption scandal which
has rattled the outgoing centre-right cabinet and boosted
populist parties ahead of March elections.
Crowds chanted "national treason" and other slogans, and
hurled eggs and bananas at government buildings as they left
Bratislava's Square of Slovakia's National Uprising, a focal
point of rallies during the 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended
communism here.
In December, local media published an intelligence report
containing transcripts of meetings involving senior state
officials and a private equity group who were the subject of a
corruption investigation.
The Interior Ministry last month confirmed that the Slovak
Intelligence Service (SIS) had carried out a surveillance
operation, which it defended as legitimate and lawful.
But the ministry declined to confirm the authenticity of
intelligence report - codenamed "Gorilla" - that was leaked to
the media and which has been creating headlines in the former
Communist bloc state for weeks.
The leaked graft transcripts detail meetings in a Bratislava
flat going back to 2005 and 2006 involved a number of leading
politicians, senior officials and executives from the private
equity group Penta.
In a statement, a spokesman for the firm, Martin Danko,
denied Penta had had "the ties that are alleged with
politicians, nor has it received preferential treatment during
negotiations or any transactions."
Interior Minister Daniel Lipsic has appointed a special
investigation unit to look into the case, which also involves
alleged bribes of parliamentary deputies and state officials.
But officials have not confirmed the names of those under
investigation.
The graft scandal has dented the popularity of the
centre-right parties that were in government at the time of the
scandal and boosted populist parties, which polls show stand to
enter parliament for the first time on a wave of public
revulsion at the scale of corruption afflicting Slovakia.
The country of 5.4 million has struggled to root out
corruption and suffers from weak law enforcement, complain
businesses, which say graft is a major hurdle for further
improvement of the corporate environment.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Jon Boyle)