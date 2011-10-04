BRATISLAVA Oct 4 Slovakia's government and opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to introduce a debt ceiling to create a framework for long-term budget balance, with automatic sanctions for fiscally irresponsible cabinets, representatives of both sides said.

Under the plan, showing rare political unity between the centre-right government and the opposition parties, the parliament should approve a constitutional amendment capping public debt at 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Slovakia's public debt, at less than half of the European average at 41 percent of GDP, should peak at around 45 percent in 2012/2013 and start to fall afterwards, according to government forecasts. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)