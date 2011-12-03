* Agreement ends months-long row over salaries hikes
* Wages to rise in three stages by 2013 to 1,769 euros
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Dec 3 Slovakia's government
and healthcare unions have struck a deal to end a months-long
dispute over wage hikes and avert the collapse of the country's
medical facilities, the prime minister said on Saturday.
About one-fifth of the euro zone country's 7,000 doctors
walked off their jobs on Thursday, demanding that their wages be
brought closer to western European standards.
As the dispute escalated, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's
outgoing centre-right government called a state of emergency at
15 hospitals this week, forcing staff to show up under threat of
penalties.
"We have reached a deal after tough and long negotiations,"
an exhausted-looking Radicova told reporters Saturday, following
overnight talks with doctors' representatives.
The agreement guarantees a gradual increase of doctors'
gross monthly salaries in three stages, up to 1,769 euros
($2,370) in 2013. That is about 500 euros short of the unions'
requests.
Salaries of some doctors were currently at around 1,500
euros, according to data from the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development. Unions stress the figure would
include overtime and other extra work.
However, the average monthly pay in the healthcare sector is
about half that amount.
"We will continue to watch further steps by the government
very closely, and also ones by the future government," union
leader Marian Kollar told reporters.
Slovakia, facing a deteriorating economic outlook, holds an
early election in March. The central European country has
pledged austerity measures to cut the fiscal deficit to below 3
percent of the gross domestic product in 2013.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo.)