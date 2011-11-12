BRATISLAVA Nov 12 The European Central
Bank (ECB) should focus on its key monetary policy mission and
role of a last resort lender to the banking sector rather than
buy bonds of distressed euro countries, Slovak Prime Minister
Iveta Radicova said.
Traders said the ECB bought Italian bonds aggressively this
week to contain a spike in yields that has pushed financing
costs on its sovereign debts of 1.9 trillion euros ($2.6
trillion) above sustainable levels.
The bank has been buying bonds of struggling euro zone
governments on and off for more than a year but many economists
suspect the crisis can now only be solved by broader and more
aggressive action by the ECB -- something that is firmly opposed
by Germany.
"The central bank in a currency union should focus mainly on
monetary policy and role of last resort lender for the financial
sector. It (the ECB) should, for sure, not buy bonds of
distressed countries," Radicova said in a speech delivered at
the Oxford University.
Slovenian central bank chief Marko Kranjec, a member of the
ECB's governing council said on Saturday the bank was willing to
support sovereign borrowers as long as it does not put price
stability at risk.
Radicova, whose centre-right government collapsed last
months on inner-coalition row over support for a stronger euro
zone bailout, said euro zone needs institutions providing
financial support for cash-ailing countries.
The bank more than doubled its purchases of government bonds
in the first week of Mario Draghi's presidency, which delivered
a cut in interest rates as the bloc faced increasing risks of s
mild recession.
The concept of the bond-buying programme has faced stiff
resistance in Germany, where the "wise men" panel of economic
advisers warned the bank it risks losing credibility by buying
the debt of heavily indebted euro zone states.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)