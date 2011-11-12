BRATISLAVA Nov 12 The European Central Bank (ECB) should focus on its key monetary policy mission and role of a last resort lender to the banking sector rather than buy bonds of distressed euro countries, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.

Traders said the ECB bought Italian bonds aggressively this week to contain a spike in yields that has pushed financing costs on its sovereign debts of 1.9 trillion euros ($2.6 trillion) above sustainable levels.

The bank has been buying bonds of struggling euro zone governments on and off for more than a year but many economists suspect the crisis can now only be solved by broader and more aggressive action by the ECB -- something that is firmly opposed by Germany.

"The central bank in a currency union should focus mainly on monetary policy and role of last resort lender for the financial sector. It (the ECB) should, for sure, not buy bonds of distressed countries," Radicova said in a speech delivered at the Oxford University.

Slovenian central bank chief Marko Kranjec, a member of the ECB's governing council said on Saturday the bank was willing to support sovereign borrowers as long as it does not put price stability at risk.

Radicova, whose centre-right government collapsed last months on inner-coalition row over support for a stronger euro zone bailout, said euro zone needs institutions providing financial support for cash-ailing countries.

The bank more than doubled its purchases of government bonds in the first week of Mario Draghi's presidency, which delivered a cut in interest rates as the bloc faced increasing risks of s mild recession.

The concept of the bond-buying programme has faced stiff resistance in Germany, where the "wise men" panel of economic advisers warned the bank it risks losing credibility by buying the debt of heavily indebted euro zone states. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)