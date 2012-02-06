* Euro zone crisis, weak domestic demand dent Slovak growth

* Slovak econ expansion to accelerate next year and beyond

* Weaker growth additional hurdle for austerity plans (Adds quotes, details)

BRATISLAVA, Feb 6 Slovakia's export-reliant economy will expand more slowly than expected this year as the euro zone debt crisis dents foreign demand, the finance ministry's new preliminary forecasts showed on Monday.

The crisis in the single currency is threatening to drag the bloc into a mild recession and has put pressure on governments to rein in budgets as quickly as possible.

Slower economic growth will make it harder for the Slovak government, due to be formed after a March election, to deliver on a pledge to cut the fiscal deficit to below the European Union's 3 percent limit in 2013.

Slovakia, the euro zone's second poorest country, will see growth rise by 1.1 percent in 2012, down from the 1.7 percent forecast in November, the finance ministry said.

There is expected to be zero domestic consumption due to high unemployment with a jobless rate of 13.6 percent.

"The Institute for Financial Policy (the ministry's forecast unit) sees risks in this outlook as balanced, compared with previous forecasts, where negative risks prevailed," Martin Jaros, the finance ministry's spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

"IFP does not see recession as the key scenario for this year," he added.

Maria Valachyova, senior analyst at Slovenska Sporitelna, said the ministry's outlook was realistic, adding that growth would be driven by foreign demand.

The ministry saw exports rising by 2.2 percent this year, following a 9.8 percent expansion in 2011, adding it should accelerate to 8.2 percent in 2013.

The ministry kept its 2013 growth outlook at 2.7 percent, rising to 3.6 percent in 2014.

The outgoing centre-right government, which collapsed in October last year, cut the fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 8.1 percent in 2010.

Austerity plans for this and coming years will depend on the outcome of March's election but slower growth will make them tougher to implement and the EU's deficit target harder to reach.

"I think they will reach this target rather in 2014. Slower growth means bigger expenditure cut. We will see about the will to do this after the election," Valachyova said.

The majority of policymakers in the central European country say tax hikes will be necessary to keep the planned fiscal tightening on track along with spending cuts and business-friendly reforms aimed to create new jobs. (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Toby Chopra/Anna Willard)