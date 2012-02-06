* Euro zone crisis, weak domestic demand dent Slovak growth
* Slovak econ expansion to accelerate next year and beyond
* Weaker growth additional hurdle for austerity plans
BRATISLAVA, Feb 6 Slovakia's
export-reliant economy will expand more slowly than expected
this year as the euro zone debt crisis dents foreign demand, the
finance ministry's new preliminary forecasts showed on Monday.
The crisis in the single currency is threatening to drag the
bloc into a mild recession and has put pressure on governments
to rein in budgets as quickly as possible.
Slower economic growth will make it harder for the Slovak
government, due to be formed after a March election, to deliver
on a pledge to cut the fiscal deficit to below the European
Union's 3 percent limit in 2013.
Slovakia, the euro zone's second poorest country, will see
growth rise by 1.1 percent in 2012, down from the 1.7 percent
forecast in November, the finance ministry said.
There is expected to be zero domestic consumption due to
high unemployment with a jobless rate of 13.6 percent.
"The Institute for Financial Policy (the ministry's forecast
unit) sees risks in this outlook as balanced, compared with
previous forecasts, where negative risks prevailed," Martin
Jaros, the finance ministry's spokesman said in an e-mailed
statement.
"IFP does not see recession as the key scenario for this
year," he added.
Maria Valachyova, senior analyst at Slovenska Sporitelna,
said the ministry's outlook was realistic, adding that growth
would be driven by foreign demand.
The ministry saw exports rising by 2.2 percent this year,
following a 9.8 percent expansion in 2011, adding it should
accelerate to 8.2 percent in 2013.
The ministry kept its 2013 growth outlook at 2.7 percent,
rising to 3.6 percent in 2014.
The outgoing centre-right government, which collapsed in
October last year, cut the fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 8.1 percent in 2010.
Austerity plans for this and coming years will depend on
the outcome of March's election but slower growth will make them
tougher to implement and the EU's deficit target harder to
reach.
"I think they will reach this target rather in 2014. Slower
growth means bigger expenditure cut. We will see about the will
to do this after the election," Valachyova said.
The majority of policymakers in the central European country
say tax hikes will be necessary to keep the planned fiscal
tightening on track along with spending cuts and
business-friendly reforms aimed to create new jobs.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Toby Chopra/Anna
Willard)