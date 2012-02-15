* Slovak economy up +0.9 q/q, +3.4 y/y in Q4, beats fcasts

* Analysts see crisis' impact delay behind

* Net export seen only driver as domestic demand none (Adds quote, background)

BRATISLAVA, Feb 15 Slovakia's heavily export-driven economy expanded much more than expected in the fourth quarter, resisting a slowdown in most of the rest of the euro zone although analysts said the impact may simply be delayed.

The small and open economy grew 3.4 percent year-on-year compared to market expectations of a 2.1 percent increase and up from 3.0 percent in the third quarter, the Statistics Office's flash estimate showed on Wednesday.

The euro zone's second poorest country grew by 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis when compared with the previous quarter, after a 0.8 percent rise in the third quarter, the data showed. That compared with a 0.2 percent contraction in Germany, which analysts had expected to help reduce growth to just 0.1 percent in Slovakia.

"This is a big surprise," said Juraj Valachy, senior analyst at Tatra Banka. "It is hard to tell what's behind it."

"There was no domestic demand or government consumption, industrial output was not that strong. It seems that impact of the crisis, seen in the western Europe, will arrive in Slovakia with some delay, this might be the reason. Net exports could have been the only driver," he added.

Slovakia continues to profit from cheap labour costs which have drawn huge private sector car investments and made it one of Europe's biggest exporters relative to GDP.

But, downgraded by Moody's ratings agency on Monday along with a raft of other euro zone sovereigns, the outgoing government made spending cuts last year which knocked 3.5 percentage points off its fiscal deficit.

Growth this year is seen at just 1.1 percent as a result. The office will publish more detailed final GDP growth data for the fourth quarter on March 6. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)