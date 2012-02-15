* Slovak economy up +0.9 q/q, +3.4 y/y in Q4, beats fcasts
* Analysts see crisis' impact delay behind
* Net export seen only driver as domestic demand none
(Adds quote, background)
BRATISLAVA, Feb 15 Slovakia's heavily
export-driven economy expanded much more than expected in the
fourth quarter, resisting a slowdown in most of the rest of the
euro zone although analysts said the impact may simply be
delayed.
The small and open economy grew 3.4 percent year-on-year
compared to market expectations of a 2.1 percent increase and up
from 3.0 percent in the third quarter, the Statistics Office's
flash estimate showed on Wednesday.
The euro zone's second poorest country grew by 0.9 percent
on a seasonally adjusted basis when compared with the previous
quarter, after a 0.8 percent rise in the third quarter, the data
showed. That compared with a 0.2 percent contraction in Germany,
which analysts had expected to help reduce growth to just 0.1
percent in Slovakia.
"This is a big surprise," said Juraj Valachy, senior analyst
at Tatra Banka. "It is hard to tell what's behind it."
"There was no domestic demand or government consumption,
industrial output was not that strong. It seems that impact of
the crisis, seen in the western Europe, will arrive in Slovakia
with some delay, this might be the reason. Net exports could
have been the only driver," he added.
Slovakia continues to profit from cheap labour costs which
have drawn huge private sector car investments and made it one
of Europe's biggest exporters relative to GDP.
But, downgraded by Moody's ratings agency on Monday along
with a raft of other euro zone sovereigns, the outgoing
government made spending cuts last year which knocked 3.5
percentage points off its fiscal deficit.
Growth this year is seen at just 1.1 percent as a result.
The office will publish more detailed final GDP growth data for
the fourth quarter on March 6.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)