BRATISLAVA, Sept 21 Slovak economic growth could be close to 4 percent next year if the government successfully closes a car plant deal, the finance ministry said, but without it the expansion would be smaller than first forecast.

While maintaining its outlook for this year's economic growth at 3.2 percent, the ministry cut the 2016 forecast to 3.1 percent, from an earlier estimate of 3.7 percent on a weaker exports outlook as Slovakia's trade partners slow down.

"Recovery in the labour market, domestic consumption and higher public investments will be key engines of growth in Slovakia this year and next year," finance minister Peter Kazimir told reporters.

But the outlook for next year could get a boost to near 4 percent if the government successfully closes a deal with Jaguar Land Rover, currently being negotiated, Kazimir said.

The luxury carmaker has signed a letter of intent last month to build a new car plant in Slovakia.

Slovakia's exports-dependent economy is already fuelled mainly by car production at plants run by Germany's Volkswagen , France's Peugeot Citroen and South Korea's Kia.

The consumer price index will decrease by 0.2 percent this year on falling energy and food prices, the ministry said.

It previously forecast an increase by the same pace.

The leftist government, seeking reelection in March, plans to halve the sales tax on basic groceries from the current 20 percent as of next year. This will help push next year's inflation down to 0.9 percent, from an earlier estimate of 1.3 percent.

Unemployment will continue to fall to an average 11.5 percent this year. The ministry now expects unemployment to fall to single digits in 2017, a year earlier than previously expected. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Toby Chopra)