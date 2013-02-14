BRATISLAVA Feb 14 Slovakia's economy rose 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2012 despite expectations of a drop triggered by poor demand from its key euro zone export markets, data showed on Thursday.

A preliminary estimate from the statistics office showed the euro zone state, whose economy is dominated by car manufacturing, rose by 0.7 percent on the year, versus 2.1 percent in the previous three months.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a decline of 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and a 1.5 percent rise on an annual basis. The central bank saw the economy falling by 0.2 percent on the quarter.

The office will publish final GDP growth data on March 6.

