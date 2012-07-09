BRATISLAVA, July 9 The Slovak trade balance showed a much wider-than-expected 560.1 million euro ($689.31 million) surplus in May after a revised 444.6 million euro surplus in April, the country's statistics office said on Monday.

The euro zone country is strongly driven by exports, led by the car industry centered around assembly plants of Germany's Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korean Kia Motors Corp..

The surplus more than tripled to 2.442 billion euros last year.

FOREIGN TRADE MAY 12 APRIL 12 MAY 11 JAN-DEC 11 (mln euro) Imports 4,715.6 4,578.9 4,818.2 53,966.1 Exports 5,275.7 5,023.4 4,921.2 56,407.9 Balance +560.1 +444.6 +103.0 +2,441.9

DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change) nominal imports -2.1 +2.8 +25.9 +13.6 nominal exports +7.2 +11.6 +24.2 +16.9

NOTE: The market had expected a 367.2 million euro surplus in May, according to a Reuters poll .

The April balance was revised from a previously reported 454.9 million euro surplus. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)