BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
BRATISLAVA Oct 11 The deputy leader of Slovakia's largest opposition party, Smer, said on Tuesday he was confident the country would ratify a deal to expand the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund as soon as possible despite the expected failure of a vote on the measure later on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has tied the vote to a confidence motion on her cabinet, and she is likely to lose the ballot because one of her coalition partners is against it.
Smer has repeatedly said it was in favour of ratifying the plan to give the EFSF euro rescue fund more powers, but would do so only if there is a government reshuffle or an early election.
"We are confident that the EFSF expansion will be approved as soon as possible," Smer Deputy Chairman Peter Kazimir told Reuters. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.