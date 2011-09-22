BRATISLAVA, Sept 22 Slovak parliamentary
committees are expected to start discussion on beefing up the
euro zone bailout fund next week, with the final vote seen later
in October, the parliament website showed on Thursday.
The euro area's second poorest country's has become a
serious risk for the plan to strengthen the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), as one party in the ruling coalition
is adamantly rejecting to support to approve the plan.
The Committee on European Affairs, Foreign Affairs
Committee, Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee and the
Committee on Finance and Budget are due to open a debate on the
EFSF next week.
The committees have a 30 days to debate it and Oct. 22 is
the deadline to present their conclusions and recommendations.
The parliament reconvenes for its next session on October
11, a date which Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said was the
latest possible for voting.
Miklos said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova
had told her coalition partners she would tie ratification of
the EFSF to a vote of confidence in the government, increasing
pressure on the dissenting liberal coalition partner, Freedom
and Solidarity (SaS).
Without SaS vptes, Radicova will have to seek support from
the leftist opposition Smer.
But Smer said it would not help the government on the issue,
although it agrees with the EFSF plan in principle.
Greece's parliament approved boost of the EFSF effective
lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($603 billion) on
Wednesday, allowing it to lend euro zone governments money to
recapitalise their banks.
The vehicle, based on July agreements by European Union
leaders, will also be capable to provide precautionary loans to
countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds
in extraordinary situations.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Martin Santa)