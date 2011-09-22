BRATISLAVA, Sept 22 Slovak parliamentary committees are expected to start discussion on beefing up the euro zone bailout fund next week, with the final vote seen later in October, the parliament website showed on Thursday.

The euro area's second poorest country's has become a serious risk for the plan to strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), as one party in the ruling coalition is adamantly rejecting to support to approve the plan.

The Committee on European Affairs, Foreign Affairs Committee, Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee and the Committee on Finance and Budget are due to open a debate on the EFSF next week.

The committees have a 30 days to debate it and Oct. 22 is the deadline to present their conclusions and recommendations.

The parliament reconvenes for its next session on October 11, a date which Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said was the latest possible for voting.

Miklos said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had told her coalition partners she would tie ratification of the EFSF to a vote of confidence in the government, increasing pressure on the dissenting liberal coalition partner, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

Without SaS vptes, Radicova will have to seek support from the leftist opposition Smer.

But Smer said it would not help the government on the issue, although it agrees with the EFSF plan in principle.

Greece's parliament approved boost of the EFSF effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($603 billion) on Wednesday, allowing it to lend euro zone governments money to recapitalise their banks.

The vehicle, based on July agreements by European Union leaders, will also be capable to provide precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds in extraordinary situations. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Martin Santa)