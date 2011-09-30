WARSAW, Sept 30 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, under domestic and international pressure to win approval for the euro zone bailout fund, said on Friday she expected her country's parliament to ratify the fund by Oct. 14.

Radicova also said the European Financial Stability Facility (ESFS) was not the only possible solution to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, calling it an 'interim tool'.

"The mechanism is in parliament from Oct. 4. I expect ratification between Oct. 11 to 14," she told reporters in Warsaw after attending a meeting of EU leaders. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, writing by Gareth Jones)