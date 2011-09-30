UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WARSAW, Sept 30 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, under domestic and international pressure to win approval for the euro zone bailout fund, said on Friday she expected her country's parliament to ratify the fund by Oct. 14.
Radicova also said the European Financial Stability Facility (ESFS) was not the only possible solution to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis, calling it an 'interim tool'.
"The mechanism is in parliament from Oct. 4. I expect ratification between Oct. 11 to 14," she told reporters in Warsaw after attending a meeting of EU leaders. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, writing by Gareth Jones)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.