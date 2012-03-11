BRATISLAVA, March 11 Robert Fico, leader
of Slovakia's centre-left Smer party, pledged on Sunday to adopt
measures to keep the country on a fiscal consolidation course
and pursue a programme that would support a strong euro zone
after winning the parliamentary election.
Fico said his party had won an outright majority in
parliament, in line with nearly complete voting results, but
said he was ready to take on a coalition partner if any of the
other parties were ready to support Smer's agenda.
Results from 94.2 percent of districts showed Smer party
took 44.9 percent of the vote on Saturday, which would give it
84 seats in the 150-seat parliament, displacing a centre-right
cabinet that collapsed in October.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams)