PRAGUE Oct 22 Czech energy group EPH said on Thursday it had not reached a deal so far with Italy's Enel on the sale of part of Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne.

A senior source at Italy's biggest utility told Reuters earlier on Thursday a general agreement had been reached.

"We cannot confirm reports in some media that an agreement has been reached between EPH and Enel on the sale of the stake," EPH said in a statement. "Negotiations are still underway."

The Enel source said exclusive talks with EPH were meant to be wrapped up on Oct. 16. Though a broad agreement had been struck, the parties decided to take another month to work out details.

Enel intends to sell its Slovenske Elektrarne holding in two stages and its chief executive has previously said the first-stage sale could involve a stake of around 30 percent.

