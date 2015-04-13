(Adds details on Slovenske sale)

BRATISLAVA, April 13 Slovakia's economy and finance ministries will soon recommend whether the government should try to buy back a stake in electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne from Italy's Enel, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

Fico reiterated the government was unhappy Enel was offering its 66 percent stake for sale while it was still working on the completion of two new units at the Mochovce nuclear power plant.

The government, which owns the remaining 34 percent in the country's main electricity company, has had a tense relationship with Enel.

The project to build two new units at Mochovce has been beset by cost overruns and delays. The budget has risen to 4.6 billion euros ($4.8 billion) from an originally planned 2.8 billion.

Enel, which aims to divest assets worth 5 billion euros through 2019, expects binding bids for its Slovenske Elektrarne stake by May 9 and sources close to the matter have said it could attract four suitors.

Finnish utility Fortum, Czech companies CEZ and EPH, and a Hungarian grouping comprising MOL's Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's state-owned MVM Group have all expressed interest in the stake, sources close to the matter told Reuters this month..

One source said the stake could be worth 3 billion euros but a final amount would depend on provisions for the nuclear power plant.

CEZ has said the company may not be worth much unless the nuclear plant completion risks were taken care of. It has also said it would not bid against the Slovak government.

Slovakia could use income from the upcoming sale of its 49-percent share in telecoms group Slovak Telekom.

Fico also said on Monday the government would seek 300 million euros from Slovenske Elektrarne relating to a hydro power plant taken into state hands.

Slovakia took over operations of the 720 megawatt plant on the Danube in March after a Bratislava court ruling invalidated a lease contract.

