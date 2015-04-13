(Adds details on Slovenske sale)
BRATISLAVA, April 13 Slovakia's economy and
finance ministries will soon recommend whether the government
should try to buy back a stake in electricity producer Slovenske
Elektrarne from Italy's Enel, Prime Minister Robert
Fico said on Monday.
Fico reiterated the government was unhappy Enel was offering
its 66 percent stake for sale while it was still working on the
completion of two new units at the Mochovce nuclear power plant.
The government, which owns the remaining 34 percent in the
country's main electricity company, has had a tense relationship
with Enel.
The project to build two new units at Mochovce has been
beset by cost overruns and delays. The budget has risen to 4.6
billion euros ($4.8 billion) from an originally planned 2.8
billion.
Enel, which aims to divest assets worth 5 billion euros
through 2019, expects binding bids for its Slovenske Elektrarne
stake by May 9 and sources close to the matter have said it
could attract four suitors.
Finnish utility Fortum, Czech companies CEZ
and EPH, and a Hungarian grouping comprising MOL's
Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's state-owned MVM
Group have all expressed interest in the stake, sources close to
the matter told Reuters this month..
One source said the stake could be worth 3 billion euros but
a final amount would depend on provisions for the nuclear power
plant.
CEZ has said the company may not be worth much unless the
nuclear plant completion risks were taken care of. It has also
said it would not bid against the Slovak government.
Slovakia could use income from the upcoming sale of its
49-percent share in telecoms group Slovak Telekom.
Fico also said on Monday the government would seek 300
million euros from Slovenske Elektrarne relating to a hydro
power plant taken into state hands.
Slovakia took over operations of the 720 megawatt plant on
the Danube in March after a Bratislava court ruling invalidated
a lease contract.
($1 = 0.9501 euros)
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Mark Potter)