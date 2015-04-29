* Plan to sell 66 percent in Slovak utility in the air

* Slovakia seeks bigger stake, assurances for nuclear plant

* Enel may sell part of its stake to government or third investor

* DEALTALK on the planned sale (Adds EPH still interested, CEZ saying considering options)

By Tatiana Jancarikova

BRATISLAVA, April 29 Slovakia will talk to Enel about raising the government's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne to a majority, pushing the Italian group to change a plan to sell its entire 66 percent share to a private investor.

The talks are the latest twist in a dispute between Slovakia and the Italian owner of the country's largest utility, centered on an unfinished nuclear power plant and the centre-left government's drive to gain greater control over strategic industries.

Enel has put the sale of its stake at the heart of a divestment plan to cut debt and has been expecting binding bids for the share by May 9.

A meeting between Prime Minister Robert Fico and Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace produced a range of other options, most of which suggested Enel would stay in the firm in a minority position for some time.

Enel agreed on Wednesday to hold talks with the government over a future arrangement which could see the Italian firm selling only part of its stake, possibly to Slovakia, and staying on as a minority shareholder while the 4.6 billion euro nuclear plant is completed over the next two years or so.

Fico said he wanted Enel to guarantee the nuclear plant's completion, and therefore disagreed with its divestment. But if it wanted to sell some shares, the government was interested in raising its 34 percent stake to a majority.

"Our aim is to gain a majority in Slovenske Elektrarne, be the majority owner, and at the same time have management control," Fico said after meeting Starace.

Starace, in a separate news conference after what he called "a good meeting", said Enel would seek a joint solution with the government. The two will meet again in June.

"There are many possible solutions. One of them is the state getting 51 percent and someone else buying the rest. A model where there would be three shareholders - Enel, the state and someone else, could also be a possible solution," Starace said.

He added the firm could try to sell the first tranche of its shares this year, and keep the rest for the long term.

The possibility that Enel would stay on as a minority shareholder while a smaller stake would be sold was in line with what a source close to the dealings outlined as a likely scenario prior to the meeting.

Four firms have declared an interest in the Slovenske stake: Czech utility CEZ and energy investor EPH, Finnish utility Fortum and a Hungarian group comprising MOL's Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's MVM Group.

EPH said it was still interested in some form of engagement after the latest developments. The Hungarian group declined to comment, but it had said earlier it would propose an offer that would fit in with the government's preferences.

CEZ, which had earlier said the dispute made it less likely it would bid, said on Wednesday it would now consider its options. Starace said Enel would still look at bids next month. (Additional reporting and writing by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by William Hardy and Keith Weir)