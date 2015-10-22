(Adds EPH saying no final deal yet, background)

ROME Oct 22 Enel has reached a general agreement to sell part of its stake in Slovakia's main electricity producer to Czech-based EPH, a senior source at Italy's biggest utility said on Thursday.

State-controlled Enel said in August it was in exclusive talks with EPH over the sale of part of its 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

The source said the exclusive talks were meant to be wrapped up on Oct. 16. Though a broad agreement had been struck, the parties decided to take another month to work out details.

Enel was not immediately available for comment.

EPH said no deal had been reached, and that it would put out a statement once an agreement was signed.

"We cannot confirm reports in some media that an agreement has been reached between EPH and Enel on the sale of the stake," EPH said. "Negotiations are still underway."

Enel intends to sell its Slovenske Elektrarne holding in two stages and its CEO has previously said the first-stage sale could involve a stake of around 30 percent.

The stake sale is part of a 5 billion euro disposal plan at Enel.

It plans to divest the rest of its holding once construction of two new 470 megawatt units is completed at the Mochovce nuclear power plant, a project that has run into delays and whose cost has soared to a currently estimated 4.6 billion euros. The latest plan sees the units completed in 2017 and 2018.

The Slovak government has sought to increase its 34 percent stake in Slovenske, but Economy Minister Vazil Hudak said on Wednesday the government may instead only seek to increase its position in the firm through a shareholders' agreement rather than seeking bigger equity participation. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Additonal reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Valentina Za and Mark Potter)