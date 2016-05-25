BRATISLAVA May 25 Construction costs for
Slovakia's Mochovce nuclear plant, due to be completed by 2018,
will be higher than the 4.6 billion euros ($5 bln) approved by
the government, its economy minister said on Wednesday.
The plant, being built by Slovak electricity producer
Slovenske Elektrarne, which is majority owned by Italy's Enel
, has been beset by delays and cost overruns.
The budget has already risen to 4.6 billion euros, from an
original 2.8 billion euros, partly because of new safety
improvements after the disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear
plant in 2011.
"Slovenske Elektrarne has hinted there will be additional
costs at yesterday's meeting," Economy Minister Peter Ziga told
Reuters before a weekly cabinet meeting in Bratislava. He held a
meeting with Slovenske executives on Tuesday, his first since
becoming economy minister in March.
The government has a 34 percent stake in Slovenske
Elektrarne and has to approve any budget changes.
A spokeswoman for Enel, which owns 66 percent of Slovenske
Elektrarne, said a team was working on a new cost analysis of
the project.
Slovenske Elektrarne said in November it expects unit 3 to
be operational by the end of this year or early 2017 and unit 4
a year later.
Enel signed a deal with Czech energy company EPH in December
to sell its stake in Slovenske Elektrarne in two stages, 33
percent initially and the rest after the Mochovce expansion is
completed.
Slovakia's centre-left government has long said it would
seek a larger role in Slovenske Elektrarne but has pressured
Enel not to sell its stake completely before the Mochovce
project is finished.
Under an agreement with Enel and the Slovakian government,
EPH has agreed to sell 17 percent of its holding in Slovenske
Elektrarne to the government.
The Slovak state will have six months after the completion
of the Mochovce project to decide whether to raise its holding
to 51 percent.
The government will also have a pre-emptive right to buy all
of Slovenske if EPH decides to sell.
