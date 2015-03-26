BRIEF-Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 26 Italian utility Enel will continue with the sale of its Slovakian generation business Slovenske Elektrarne, an Enel spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico said he was against Enel selling its majority stake in Sovenske Elektrarne before it completed the construction of new nuclear power units.
Enel's sale of its 66 percent stake in the business is part of the group's 5 billion euro disposal plans to cut debt and fund development.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
LONDON, April 5 Pricing in Europe's leveraged loan market is rising after investor pushback on recent deals that were deemed too tightly priced, banking sources said.