BRATISLAVA, June 22 Slovakia's parliament
approved on Friday the euro zone's permanent bailout scheme, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a tool in the bloc's fight
against the debt crisis.
Following two days of a heated debate 118 deputies voted in
favour of the bill, 20 were against, five abstained and one
deputy did not vote.
Slovakia joined Portugal, France, Greece, Slovenia and
Finland that have ratified the ESM, which requires 90 percent of
the capital base of the currency bloc to come into effect in
July as anticipated.
The ESM was meant to come into effect on July 1, but draft
conclusions seen by Reuters on Thursday for next week's summit
of EU leaders showed they now aim to make it operational on July
9 due to delays in the ratification process in several euro zone
countries, including the bloc's paymaster Germany.
Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic needs to sign the treaty to
officially conclude the ratification process, but this step is
considered only a formality given his known pro-European stance.
The euro zone second poorest country will provide 659.2
million euros ($830.99 million) in cash contribution and its
entire share on effective 700 billion euro lending firepower the
will be 5.768 billion euros, or 0.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)