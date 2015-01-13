BRIEF-Creval says CET1 requirement following SREP process set at 7.75 pct
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has started marketing a new 12-year euro benchmark bond at low to mid 60bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The issuer, rated A2/A/A+ by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, is currently taking indications of interest for the Reg S only transaction.
The deal is expected to price later today via KBC Group, Societe Generale CIB and Erste Group and the notes will settle on January 21, 2015, and mature on January 21, 2027. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Announces subsidiaries of CPI Property Group have successfully acquired the high-quality retail portfolio of predominantly 11 shopping centres located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania with a total leasable area of approximately 265 thousand sqm (the "Portfolio") from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors