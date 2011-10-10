BRATISLAVA Oct 10 A Slovak government party
chief said on Monday he no longer believed a rebellious
government partner could be persuaded ahead of a parliamentary
vote on Tuesday to support a plan to give more powers to the
EFSF euro zone bailout fund.
"At the moment we no longer perceive the situation in a way
that an agreement is possible," Bela Bugar, head of the ethnic
Hungarian Most-Hid party, said in a live interview on TA3
television.
The government is on the brink of collapse over the plan to
beef up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) due to
opposition from a junior government party, the liberal Freedom
and Solidarity. But the plan can go through in a repeated vote
with support from the leftist opposition which has said it may
provide the necessary votes if the government quits.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa)