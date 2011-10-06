PRAGUE Oct 6 The head of Slovakia's junior ruling SaS party said on Thursday the chances were small that the conditions his party insists on to support expanding the euro zone's EFSF safety net will be met.

Slovakia's parliament is set to vote soon on the proposal.

"I can say that chances are slim that our conditions will be fulfilled," Czech daily E15 quoted Richard Sulik as saying.

"On the other hand, it is still in the process, we still have not rejected it."

Slovakia's Prime Minister Iveta Radicova is battling to convince her liberal governing partner Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) to back a July agreement by euro zone finance ministers that will increase the EFSF to 440 billion euros ($585 billion) and boost its rescue powers.

Sulik also told the daily his party will only agree with a solution "that will not cost Slovak tax payers a single cent".