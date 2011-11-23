BRATISLAVA Nov 23 Slovakia's gas pipeline network operator Eustream plans to invest almost 400 million euros ($539.8 million) over the next five years to upgrade the national grid, it said on Wednesday.

The unit of Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel(SPP), which is run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and France's GDF Suez , operates a pipeline carrying the vast majority of Europe's gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom.

"The main goal is a resolute transition from old technologies to modern and more ecological ones," Eustream said in a statement.

"Innovation...will allow managing changes in transmission volumes in a more flexible way," the company said.

The gas grid operator is working with neighbouring Hungary on a 113-km gas link and said it was almost ready to begin acquiring equipment for the project.

The interconnector is expected to improve liquidity in the region and boost access to different suppliers. The commissioning of the pipeline is scheduled for the end of 2014.

Eustream, which has a transmission system with annual capacity of more than 90 billion cubic meters, transported 71.4 billion cubic meters of gas last year, equalling about 14 percent of the European Union's consumption.

($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa, Editing by Michael Kahn)