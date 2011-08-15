BRATISLAVA, Aug 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

PM TO DISCUSS EURO-ZONE SITUATION

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will continue in talks on the euro-zone situation with leaders of government parties. She should also meet with an oppostion party, 1000 GMT

PM TO MEET WITH EMPLOYERS AND UNION MEMBERS

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will meet members of unions and employer's association, 1200 GMT and 1300 GMT.

COALITON MEETING

The leaders of coalition parties should meet to discuss the current economic and political issues, including the excise taxes on beer and wine, bank taxes.

SLOVAK JULY INFLATION SLOWS ON FOOD

Slovak consumer prices dropped by 0.1 percent on the month in July, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent, a touch below 3.9 percent in June, the Statistics Office said on Friday.

SLOVAK JUNE IND ORDERS -6.0 PCT M/M, +4.0 PCT Y/Y

Slovak new industrial orders rose by 4.0 percent year-on-year in June but dropped by 6.0 percent on the month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Statistics Office said on Friday.

TELECOMMUNICATION OPERATOR'S LICENCES

The decision of the telecommunication office over a license extension for Slovak mobile and internet services provider Orange Slovensko, a unit of France Telekom , and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom ( DTEGn.DE ), may not be correct as the office did not use the market analysis but just forecast. The mobile providers could now appeal.

POSSIBLE CARTEL OF SLOVAK BANKS

The Slovak Antimonopoly Office has started an investigation on possible cartel agreement of banks' fees and mortgage interest rates. The finance ministry wants to introduce a bank tax from 2012 and has also warned on possible bank cartel agreement.

