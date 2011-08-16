BRATISLAVA, Aug 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

GDP Q2 FLASH ESTIMATE

The Statistics Office will publish a gross domestic product (GDP) growth flash estimate for the second quarter, 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the GDP growth rise an annual 3.4 percent.

SLOVAK ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION SEEN RISING BY 2016

Slovak electricity consumption should slowly rise to 32.6 terrawatts by 2016 from 29.3 terrawatts in 2011 as the European Union country's economy improves, a government forecast showed on Monday.

EURO-ZONE TALKS

The leader of one of the opposition party reiterated, after meeting with Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, they will not support any changes to the euro-zone's rescue fund and said the vote on the changes should be joined with the government confidence vote.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

MAKUCH AND GASPAROVIC MEETING

The Slovak bank sector is healthy and the capital power of the country is not endangered, the Slovak central bank Governor Jozef Makuch said at a meeting with President Ivan Gasparovic. He informed the president also about the current euro-zone situation.

Sme, page 2

UNIONS SUPPORT ESM,EFSF

The government should support the boosting of the current European rescue fund (EFSF), the leader of unions said after meeting with Prime Minister Iveta Radicova. Radicova has been in talks with government party's leaders as well as members of unions and employers association.

Hospodarske noviny, page 4

($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)