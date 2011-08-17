BRATISLAVA, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

JULY EU-NORM INFLATION DATA

The Statistics Office will publish July EU-norm inflation data, 0700 GMT. The analysts polled by Reuters expected the EU-norm inflation to stay unchanged on the monthly basis and to rise by 4.0 percent on the year.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0800 GMT, with the 2012-2014 state budget proposal on the agenda.

FOOD AND AGRICULTURE CHAMBER ON HARVEST

The Food and Agriculture Chamber will hold a press conference on development of this year's harvest and its impact on the food market, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAK OPPOSITION HEAD WANTS TALKS ON EURO BAILOUT PLAN

The Slovak parliament should approve a plan to boost the euro zone's bailout fund agreed by European leaders last month, opposition chief Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

SLOVAK Q2 PRELIM GDP TOUCH BELOW FCAST

The Slovak economy grew by a slightly lower-than-expected 0.9 percent versus quarter-on-quarter in the second three months of the year and by 3.3 percent on an annual basis, data showed on Tuesday.

SLOVAK GDP SLIGHTLY ABOVE FORECAST - C.BANK

Slovakia's 0.9 percent second-quarter economic growth was slightly above the central bank's forecast, the bank said on Tuesday.

CEE GROWTH STUMBLES AS GERMANY FALTERS

Growth in central and east European countries slowed sharply in the second quarter as German expansion stumbled and austerity measures stifled domestic demand.

EURO-ZONE TALKS

The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity said the coalition should not discuss the current euro-zone situation with the main opposition party Smer, as they do not lead the government but the prime minister does. Smer had invited the coalition party's leader to talks on euro-zone problems.

Sme, page 1

MOL'S SLOVNAFT REVENUES RISE

Revenue at Slovakia's main refinery Slovnaft , a unit of Hungary's MOL , rose by 49 percent on the year and reached 2.3 billion euros in the first six months. The company reached a 41 million euros($ 59.0 billion) profit, compared with a 45 million loss a year ago.

Sme, page 8

POPULARITY OF OPPOSITION SMER FALLS

The popularity of the main opposition party Smer has dropped to 42.7 percent from 45 precent, the latest June/July public poll by Media showed.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

