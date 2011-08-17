BRATISLAVA, Aug 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
JULY EU-NORM INFLATION DATA
The Statistics Office will publish July EU-norm inflation
data, 0700 GMT. The analysts polled by Reuters expected the
EU-norm inflation to stay unchanged on the monthly basis and to
rise by 4.0 percent on the year.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0800
GMT, with the 2012-2014 state budget proposal on the agenda.
FOOD AND AGRICULTURE CHAMBER ON HARVEST
The Food and Agriculture Chamber will hold a press
conference on development of this year's harvest and its impact
on the food market, 0800 GMT.
SLOVAK OPPOSITION HEAD WANTS TALKS ON EURO BAILOUT PLAN
The Slovak parliament should approve a plan to boost the
euro zone's bailout fund agreed by European leaders last month,
opposition chief Robert Fico said on Tuesday.
SLOVAK Q2 PRELIM GDP TOUCH BELOW FCAST
The Slovak economy grew by a slightly lower-than-expected
0.9 percent versus quarter-on-quarter in the second three months
of the year and by 3.3 percent on an annual basis, data showed
on Tuesday.
SLOVAK GDP SLIGHTLY ABOVE FORECAST - C.BANK
Slovakia's 0.9 percent second-quarter economic growth was
slightly above the central bank's forecast, the bank said on
Tuesday.
CEE GROWTH STUMBLES AS GERMANY FALTERS
Growth in central and east European countries slowed sharply
in the second quarter as German expansion stumbled and austerity
measures stifled domestic demand.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
EURO-ZONE TALKS
The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity said the
coalition should not discuss the current euro-zone situation
with the main opposition party Smer, as they do not lead the
government but the prime minister does. Smer had invited the
coalition party's leader to talks on euro-zone problems.
Sme, page 1
MOL'S SLOVNAFT REVENUES RISE
Revenue at Slovakia's main refinery Slovnaft ,
a unit of Hungary's MOL , rose by 49 percent on the
year and reached 2.3 billion euros in the first six months. The
company reached a 41 million euros($ 59.0 billion) profit,
compared with a 45 million loss a year ago.
Sme, page 8
POPULARITY OF OPPOSITION SMER FALLS
The popularity of the main opposition party Smer has dropped
to 42.7 percent from 45 precent, the latest June/July public
poll by Media showed.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
