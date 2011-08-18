BRATISLAVA, Aug 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

SLOVAK PM WELCOMES PROPOSALS ON BUDGET, NOT TAXES

Slovakia welcomes plans by France and Germany to push for legal changes to ensure balanced budgets in the euro zone but tax harmonisation across the entire euro zone is not acceptable, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.

SLOVAK GOVT APPROVES ESM CREATION

The Slovak government approved a plan on Wednesday for the creation of a permanent bailout fund for Europe, called the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

SLOVAK FIRMS NOT WORRIED ABOUT ANOTHER CRISIS-ECONMIN

Major Slovak companies have not become more pessimistic in their outlook despite rising worry the global recovery was stalling, the country's economy minister said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK C.BANK SAYS HICP MAY RISE ABOVE 4 PCT

Slovak inflation is likely to pick up again in August after a drop in July due to a rise in gas, heating and public transport prices, the euro zone country's central bank said on Wednesday.

SLOVAK EU-NORM CPI SLOWS IN JULY

Slovak EU-norm inflation dropped by an unexpected 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.8 percent, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

COALITION TALKS WITH OPPOSITION SMER

Robert Fico, the leader of the main opposition party Smer, has invited the leaders of coalition parties for a discussion on current euro-zone issues. But only one of the ruling parties, the Christian Democrats (KDH) said they were considering the meeting with Fico.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

TYRE PRODUCER TO ADD NEW JOBS

The Slovak unit of tyre producer Continental, Matador Puchov, plans to increase production and add 300 new jobs to the current 2,000 due to higher demand, the economy ministry said. The company has not yet confirmed the information.

Hospodarske noviny, page 11

($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)