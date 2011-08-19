BRATISLAVA, Aug 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The government will hold a special meeting, where it should
formally approve an amended law on state collateral, a
precondition for Slovakia's approval of the EFSF capacity boost,
1200 GMT
JULY JOBLESS RATE DATA
The labour office will publish the July jobless rate data.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the July jobless to rise to
12.9 percent.
SLOVAKIA SAYS ALWAYS WANTED COLLATERAL ON GREEK LOANS
Slovakia has always asked for collateral on any loans that
may be given to Greece as part of a second bailout package,
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
AUSTRIANS, DUTCH FOLLOW FINNS, SEEK GREEK COLLATERAL
Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said they want
collateral on loans to Greece after Finland secured a
commitment, but a Greek official said this would nullify last
month's entire bailout deal.
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
POLITICAL PARTIES ON EFSF
The SDKU party of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will in the
first place try to persuade its coalition partner SaS, adamantly
against second Greek bailout and European bailout funds, before
seeking opposition support. The opposition SMER party offered
talks on EFSF to all coalition parties.
Sme, page 1
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova)