BRATISLAVA, Aug 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The government will hold a special meeting, where it should formally approve an amended law on state collateral, a precondition for Slovakia's approval of the EFSF capacity boost, 1200 GMT

JULY JOBLESS RATE DATA

The labour office will publish the July jobless rate data. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the July jobless to rise to 12.9 percent.

SLOVAKIA SAYS ALWAYS WANTED COLLATERAL ON GREEK LOANS

Slovakia has always asked for collateral on any loans that may be given to Greece as part of a second bailout package, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

related news

AUSTRIANS, DUTCH FOLLOW FINNS, SEEK GREEK COLLATERAL

Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said they want collateral on loans to Greece after Finland secured a commitment, but a Greek official said this would nullify last month's entire bailout deal.

related news

======================== ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Previous stories on Slovak data............. Overview of economic data and forecasts.......... ====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================

POLITICAL PARTIES ON EFSF

The SDKU party of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will in the first place try to persuade its coalition partner SaS, adamantly against second Greek bailout and European bailout funds, before seeking opposition support. The opposition SMER party offered talks on EFSF to all coalition parties.

Sme, page 1

For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50

Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova)