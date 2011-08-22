BRATISLAVA, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
4-PCT COUPON STATE BONDS AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 4.0 percent-coupon state bonds, due April
2020, 0900 GMT, 80 million euros is expected to be sold.
AUSTRIAN GREEK COLLATERAL PLAN RATIONAL-SLOVAK FINMIN
Austria's proposal linking Greek collateral on sovereign
loans to states' bank sector exposure to private sector bailout
seems rational, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on
Friday, adding he needs to see more details to comment further.
related news
SLOVAK JOBLESS RATE RISES TO 13.15
Slovakia's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose
to 13.15 in July from 12.98 percent in June, the Labour Office
said on Friday, showing the second monthly rise in a row.
[DI:nL5E7JJ2AF] related news
EU COMMISSION: STATES TO DECIDE ON FINNISH-GREEK DEAL
It will be up to euro zone states to decide if a deal
granting Finland collateral on loans to Greece conforms with
conditions of the region's bailout for Athens agreed last month,
the European Commission said on Friday.
related news
====================== PRESS DIGEST =========================
BOOSTING OF EFSF
"Boosting of the European Financial Stability Fund is
controversial and financially as well as political costly step,
but even though, if we don't have any the better alternative, it
remains us nothing else than do it, Ivan Miklos, the Slovak
Finance Minister said. He added he believe the changes to EFSF
will be approve in Germany, the Netherlands as well as in
Finland.
Hospodarske noviny, page 9
SULIK STICKS TO NO FOR EFSF CHANGES
Richard Sulik, the parliamentary speaker and leader of the
junior government party Freedom and Solidarity (SAS), reiterated
his party rejects any changes to the EFSF, Slovakia's
participation in the ESM, in reaction to its partners' talks
offer.
Hospodarske noviny, page 2
PAYROLL-TAX REFORM
Approval of the payroll-tax reform, which was approved by
the government on Friday, could face problems in the parliament
as 4 members of coalition disagree with certain items in the
bill. The payroll-tax reform should simplify the whole system.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
PENSION VALORISATION CHANGES
The pension payments should be increased from 2013 on the
basis of the pension inflation and the average pension and not
on the percentage basis as it is today, the government approved
on Friday. The changes should be now approved by the parliament.
Hospodarske noviny, page 3
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova)