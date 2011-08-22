BRATISLAVA, Aug 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

4-PCT COUPON STATE BONDS AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 4.0 percent-coupon state bonds, due April 2020, 0900 GMT, 80 million euros is expected to be sold.

AUSTRIAN GREEK COLLATERAL PLAN RATIONAL-SLOVAK FINMIN

Austria's proposal linking Greek collateral on sovereign loans to states' bank sector exposure to private sector bailout seems rational, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday, adding he needs to see more details to comment further.

SLOVAK JOBLESS RATE RISES TO 13.15

Slovakia's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 13.15 in July from 12.98 percent in June, the Labour Office said on Friday, showing the second monthly rise in a row.

EU COMMISSION: STATES TO DECIDE ON FINNISH-GREEK DEAL

It will be up to euro zone states to decide if a deal granting Finland collateral on loans to Greece conforms with conditions of the region's bailout for Athens agreed last month, the European Commission said on Friday.

BOOSTING OF EFSF

"Boosting of the European Financial Stability Fund is controversial and financially as well as political costly step, but even though, if we don't have any the better alternative, it remains us nothing else than do it, Ivan Miklos, the Slovak Finance Minister said. He added he believe the changes to EFSF will be approve in Germany, the Netherlands as well as in Finland.

Hospodarske noviny, page 9

SULIK STICKS TO NO FOR EFSF CHANGES

Richard Sulik, the parliamentary speaker and leader of the junior government party Freedom and Solidarity (SAS), reiterated his party rejects any changes to the EFSF, Slovakia's participation in the ESM, in reaction to its partners' talks offer.

Hospodarske noviny, page 2

PAYROLL-TAX REFORM

Approval of the payroll-tax reform, which was approved by the government on Friday, could face problems in the parliament as 4 members of coalition disagree with certain items in the bill. The payroll-tax reform should simplify the whole system.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

PENSION VALORISATION CHANGES

The pension payments should be increased from 2013 on the basis of the pension inflation and the average pension and not on the percentage basis as it is today, the government approved on Friday. The changes should be now approved by the parliament.

Hospodarske noviny, page 3

